UP: 13 year old girl dies after beating by teacher

A tragic incident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has led to the death of a 13-year-old girl following an alleged beating by her teacher, prompting an FIR and suspension of school staff.

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Key Points A 13-year-old girl, Kshama, died in Farrukhabad after allegedly being beaten by a teacher in Hardoi.

The incident occurred on August 20 when Kshama complained about a classmate, leading to the teacher's alleged assault.

The police have registered an FIR against the school headmaster, class teacher, and a classmate under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Both the headmaster and the class teacher have been suspended, and departmental action is ongoing.

A video purportedly showing the teacher beating the student has been received by the basic education officer.

Ten days after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher, a 13-year-old girl died at a private hospital in Farrukhabad, the police said on September 1, Tuesday.

Kshama studied in class 8 at Composite School, Sahuwapur, in Bharkhani development block.

The police earlier booked school headmaster Akshay Singh Yadav, class teacher Rajendra Gangwar, and a classmate at Kshama's father's complaint, officials said.

According to the complaint, on August 20, Kshama went to school for an examination and got into a fight with the classmate.

Kshama reportedly complained about her to a teacher, but instead of listening to her grievance, the teacher beat her, causing injuries, the police said.

Investigation And Action Taken

She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Farrukhabad where she died Sunday evening, additional superintendent of police (Hardoi) Subodh Gautam said.

"An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Kshama's father against the headmaster, class teacher and the teenage girl under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder," Gautam said.

The basic education officer Prabhat Mishra said the department had also received a video purportedly showing the teacher beating Kshama.

"It was found that the teacher had beaten the student on August 20. The headmaster and class teacher have both been suspended, and departmental action is underway," Mishra said.