How Authorities Uncovered Adulterated Food Racket In Etah

Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department officials conducted a significant raid on Sapna Dairy in Etah, seizing large quantities of suspected adulterated paneer, desi ghee, and other food ingredients, leading to an ongoing investigation.

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Key Points Authorities raided Sapna Dairy in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, late Thursday night, seizing large quantities of suspected adulterated food products.

The raid recovered approximately 10 quintals of paneer, one quintal of ghee, 40 kg of cream, and eight quintals of soybean, along with various oils and milk powder.

Samples of the seized items have been sent for laboratory testing, and the material was destroyed by burying it.

An FIR is being initiated against dairy operator Dalbir Singh Yadav and two others at Kotwali Dehat Police Station.

Further action will depend on the laboratory reports of the samples.

Authorities raided a dairy on Nidhouli Road here and seized large quantities of adulterated paneer, desi ghee, cream and other food ingredients, officials said.

Massive Adulterated Food Seizure In Etah

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department from Lucknow and Etah raided Sapna Dairy late Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vijay Verma said the department was tipped off about the sale of large quantities of suspected adulterated paneer, khoya and desi ghee in the district.

Acting on the inputs, the Lucknow team and the district food safety officials raided the dairy, recovering around 10 quintals of paneer, one quintal of ghee, 40 kg of cream and eight quintals of soybean, besides skimmed milk powder (SMP), soybean oil, refined oil and palm oil, among other materials.

The team collected samples of the suspected adulterated food products and sent them for laboratory testing, officials said.

"The seized material was destroyed by burying it in a pit dug with the help of a JCB machine," they said.

The department is initiating the registration of an FIR against dairy operator Dalbir Singh Yadav and two others at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station, officials said.

Further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports of the samples, they said.