Unni Mukundan Lauds Kerala Government's Operation Toofan

Popular actor Unni Mukundan has publicly lauded the Kerala government and police for their effective "Operation Toofan," a crucial initiative combating the escalating drug menace and organised narcotics networks across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Actor Unni Mukundan Commends Kerala Government's Anti-Drug Drive.

"Operation Toofan" Targets Narcotics Networks Across Kerala.

Mukundan Highlights Police's Prompt Response and Sustained Crackdown.

Actor Urges Citizen Participation in Combating Drug Abuse.

Perumbavoor Crackdown Addresses Drug Rackets Targeting Migrant Workers.

Actor Unni Mukundan on Monday lauded the Kerala government and police for their sustained crackdown on narcotics and organised drug networks under Operation Toofan.

The UDF government, after coming to power, launched Operation Toofan to curtail the drug menace across the state, as arrests are being made across Kerala on a daily basis. In a Facebook post, Mukundan expressed appreciation to Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala for what he described as "decisive action against the growing drug menace."

Actor's Endorsement Of Anti-Drug Efforts

He also mentioned the crackdown that happened in the Perumbavoor area in Ernakulam district, where drug rackets target migrant workers. "The ongoing operations carried out by the Kerala Police under Operation Toofan have resulted in significant arrests and have sent out a strong message that drug-related crimes will not be tolerated," he said.

The actor said the action reflected the commitment of the government and law enforcement agencies to safeguarding society and protecting future generations. Mukundan also congratulated a group of young men who documented the situation on the ground and shared videos online, bringing the issue to public attention.

He said he became aware of the matter through their video and subsequently forwarded it to the Kerala police. "I must commend the police department and its IT cell for their remarkably prompt response. What impressed me most was not merely the speed of the initial action, but the determination to sustain the momentum and continue the crackdown beyond the first arrests," he said.

Citizen's Role In Combating Drug Menace

According to the actor, such actions strengthen public faith in the legal system, the police force and the state's governance. Mukundan urged citizens to take responsibility in addressing social issues rather than waiting for others to act.

"Our young brothers and sisters should never become victims of drug abuse simply because the rest of us chose to remain silent. Every responsible citizen has a duty to protect the future of the next generation," he said. Mukundan also thanked the Kerala Police and specifically acknowledged police officer ASP Perumbavoor Hardik Meena for his role in addressing the issue.