Unnao Priest Murdered At Temple, Police Launch Probe

Unidentified assailants brutally stabbed an elderly priest to death at an under-construction temple in Unnao, sparking local protests and prompting a major police investigation into the shocking crime.

Key Points Elderly Priest Milan Das Murdered In Unnao Temple Attack.

Unidentified Assailants Stabbed Priest At Under-Construction Temple.

Local Residents Protested Following The Brutal Killing.

Police Launch Extensive Investigation, Form Multiple Teams To Trace Accused.

Motive Behind Priest's Murder Remains Unknown As Probe Continues.

An elderly priest was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at an under-construction temple in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Tuesday, following which tension prevailed in the area and some people held a protest, police said.

The deceased was identified as Milan Das (60), a resident of Ghure Tola locality, police said.

Investigation Into Priest's Murder

According to police, Das had been performing religious duties at the Bodheshwar temple located on the western side of the town for a long time. Around six months ago, he started construction of a new temple about 200 metres away from his house and was spending most of his time there.

Police said Das was present at the temple premises on Tuesday afternoon when unidentified attackers assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Local residents rushed him to the Bangarmau community health centre where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A few locals held a protest on the Hardoi-Unnao road after the incident, police said.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The deceased's elder brother Virendra told police that the family had no known dispute with anyone, and the motive behind the killing would become clear only after investigation.

Circle Officer Santosh Singh said multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. "All possible angles are being examined and efforts are on to trace the attackers," he said.

Police said the exact reason behind the murder is not yet known.