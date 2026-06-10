Police Detain Three In Unnao Murder Case

Police in Unnao have detained three suspects in connection with the murder of 60-year-old Baba Milan Das, as investigations continue to uncover the motive and apprehend the remaining absconding accused.

Key Points Three of the five accused in the murder of 60-year-old Baba Milan Das in Unnao's Bangarmau town have been detained.

A murder case was registered against five individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the victim's brother.

Police are actively searching for the two absconding suspects, Shanu and Izrayal.

Authorities state that legal action will proceed based on the post-mortem report and evidence, with the motive yet to be determined.

Three of the five accused named in the murder of a 60-year-old man in Bangarmau town have been detained by the police, officials said on Wednesday.

Baba Milan Das, a resident of Ghure Tola locality, was brought in an injured condition to the Bangarmau Community Health Centre (CHC) on Tuesday afternoon, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

On a complaint by the victim's brother, Virendra Singh, a murder case was registered at Bangarmau police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against five people, identified as Izrayal, Lalli, Yameen, Shanu and Shafi. Police have detained all except Shanu and Izrayal, who are absconding. Raids are underway at their suspected hideouts to apprehend them.

Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said three accused were taken into custody and efforts were continuing to trace the other two. "Legal action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other evidence collected during the probe," Kumar said, adding that the motive behind the murder would become clear only after further investigation.