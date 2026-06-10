HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Detain Three In Unnao Murder Case

Police Detain Three In Unnao Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 12:23 IST

x

Police in Unnao have detained three suspects in connection with the murder of 60-year-old Baba Milan Das, as investigations continue to uncover the motive and apprehend the remaining absconding accused.

Key Points

  • Three of the five accused in the murder of 60-year-old Baba Milan Das in Unnao's Bangarmau town have been detained.
  • A murder case was registered against five individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the victim's brother.
  • Police are actively searching for the two absconding suspects, Shanu and Izrayal.
  • Authorities state that legal action will proceed based on the post-mortem report and evidence, with the motive yet to be determined.

Three of the five accused named in the murder of a 60-year-old man in Bangarmau town have been detained by the police, officials said on Wednesday.

Baba Milan Das, a resident of Ghure Tola locality, was brought in an injured condition to the Bangarmau Community Health Centre (CHC) on Tuesday afternoon, where doctors declared him dead.

 

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

On a complaint by the victim's brother, Virendra Singh, a murder case was registered at Bangarmau police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against five people, identified as Izrayal, Lalli, Yameen, Shanu and Shafi. Police have detained all except Shanu and Izrayal, who are absconding. Raids are underway at their suspected hideouts to apprehend them.

Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said three accused were taken into custody and efforts were continuing to trace the other two. "Legal action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other evidence collected during the probe," Kumar said, adding that the motive behind the murder would become clear only after further investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Unnao Priest Murdered At Temple, Police Launch Probe
Unnao case: CBI drops murder charge against ex-BJP MLA Sengar
Unnao case: CBI drops murder charge against ex-BJP MLA Sengar
Baba held for killing 3 with poisoned 'ladoos' for 'dhanvarsha'
Baba held for killing 3 with poisoned 'ladoos' for 'dhanvarsha'
Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Mungeshpur Murder Case
Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Mungeshpur Murder Case
Unnao case: Jilted lover among 2 held; gave pesticide to girls
Unnao case: Jilted lover among 2 held; gave pesticide to girls

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange1:02

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange

PM KISAN scheme has transformed the lives of farmers in Gujarat2:49

PM KISAN scheme has transformed the lives of farmers in...

Watch: Surbhi Chandna Stuns with Her Effortless Glamour1:00

Watch: Surbhi Chandna Stuns with Her Effortless Glamour

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO