News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'United' Gehlot, Pilot fly together to Shimla for Sukhu's swearing-in ceremony

'United' Gehlot, Pilot fly together to Shimla for Sukhu's swearing-in ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 11, 2022 21:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Congress colleague Sachin Pilot, who have been locked in a turf war, flew together to Shimla to attend the swearing-in of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as Himachal Pradesh CM on Sunday, with the party asserting they were "united".

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (left) and Sachin Pilot. Photograph: ANI Photo

All party leaders are "united" and the two leaders travelling together was not just for photographs, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters in Bundi.

 

Asked whether it was an effort at unity, he said this is not an attempt but a reality. "We are one."

"Both leaders are assets for us. One is experienced, is at high position in the organisation and in the state. Sachin Pilot is young and energetic. The people and the organisation need both of them. What you are seeing is not hypocrisy or a show," Ramesh said.

Gehlot and Pilot reached the Jaipur airport in the same helicopter from Bundi's Kapren and went to Delhi in a charter plane. From there, they reached Shimla.

As Gehlot's terse remarks against Pilot escalated the tussle recently, the party stepped in to broker truce.

In an interview to NDTV, Gehlot had said Pilot is a gaddar (traitor) who cannot replace him as the chief minister as he had revolted against the Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government, drawing a sharp response from his former deputy who said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

In Shimla, four-time Congress MLA Sukhu, 58, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony attended by senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gehlot, Pilot supporters engaged in hoarding war
Gehlot, Pilot supporters engaged in hoarding war
Gehlot's remark on Pilot: Here's what the Cong said
Gehlot's remark on Pilot: Here's what the Cong said
Rahul on Gehlot-Pilot war: Both are Congress assets
Rahul on Gehlot-Pilot war: Both are Congress assets
Croatia planning to stop the entire Argentina team
Croatia planning to stop the entire Argentina team
France have Mbappe and a dependable old guard as well
France have Mbappe and a dependable old guard as well
Groupism, poll promises challenges for Sukhu govt
Groupism, poll promises challenges for Sukhu govt
Can Argentina go past giant-killing Croatia?
Can Argentina go past giant-killing Croatia?
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Gehlot-Pilot Truce: Will It Last?

Gehlot-Pilot Truce: Will It Last?

Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'

Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances