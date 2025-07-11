HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Union minister says 1,000 non-Hindus working at TTD, seeks probe

Union minister says 1,000 non-Hindus working at TTD, seeks probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 11, 2025 13:28 IST

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that nearly 1,000 non-Hindus are working in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) without having faith in Lord Venkateshwara or adhering to Sanatana Dharma.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Even if non-Hindus were employed earlier, why is there no change? he questioned.

"There may be several hidden problems. This must be investigated thoroughly," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader urged.

"Non-Hindus visiting the Lord Venkateshwara temple must declare their faith in him. But how are nearly 1000 non-Hindu employees who don't believe in the lord continuing in TTD jobs?" Kumar asked while speaking to reporters.

 

He recalled a recent case where one person was suspended after it was found he was regularly attending church despite being an employee of TTD.

The MoS demanded an investigation into how many non-Hindus are employed in the board and why no inquiry has been initiated yet despite serious concerns among Hindu devotees.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
