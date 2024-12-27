Union minister Meghwal apologises after Meerabai remarks spark row

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has issued an apology for his remarks about revered poet-saint Meerabai which drew significant backlash on social media.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

In a video statement issued on Thursday, Meghwal said he has immense respect for Meerabai and "expresses regret and asks for forgiveness" if his words had hurt anybody.

Meghwal's comments sparked criticism, particularly from the Rajput community, which demanded an apology from him.

During a recent program in Sikar, Meghwal had said that Meerabai was troubled not by her husband but by her brother-in-law, who wanted to marry her after her husband's death.

"I have immense respect and faith in Bhakt Shiromani Maa Meera, who is seated at the pinnacle of devotion. If any of my words have hurt the feelings of the devotees who have devotion and reverence for Maa Meera in any way, then I express regret and ask for forgiveness," Meghwal said.

The minister further said that he sings Meera's bhajans and can never insult her, as he draws inspiration from her life.

During an event at Shri Shyam Goshala in Sikar's Piprali on Monday, Meghwal said, "Meera was born in Merta and married in Chittorgarh. Historical accounts state that her husband troubled her, but that's not true. Meera's husband lived only for a year after their marriage and died."

"After his death, her brother-in-law, who became the ruler, pressured Meera to marry him. It was her brother-in-law who troubled her, not her husband. Some historical records are written differently, and it is our responsibility to correct them," Meghwal had said.

His comments were criticised on social media. Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also criticised Meghwal's remarks, calling them disrespectful.

Meerabai, the 16th-century mystic poet and devotee of Krishna, was born in 1498 AD in 'Kurki' village to Rao Ratan Singh, the ruler of Merta.

Merta falls under Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

According to historical accounts, Meerabai married Bhojraj who was the eldest son of Maharana Sanga of Mewar, in 1516 AD.

After Bhojraj's sudden death, Meerabai's attachment to worldly life diminished she increasingly engaged in devotion and service to saints.

To honor Meerabai, the Rajasthan government has conserved Rao Duda Garh (fort) in Merta and constructed the Meerabai Panorama within the fort in 2008. The panorama features sculptures, miniatures and inscriptions that depict inspirational incidents and important events from the life of the poet-saint.