Union minister Margherita, Bihar guv attend Khamenei's funeral ceremony

A high-level Indian delegation, including Bihar Governor and Minister of State for External Affairs, paid respects to the assassinated Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, underscoring India's diplomatic engagement.

IMAGE: Delegates and leaders at the funeral ceremony of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran, in Tehran, July 3, 2026. Photograph: IRIB Pool Via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

Key Points A high-level Indian delegation attended the funeral ceremonies for Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The delegation included Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Indian representatives conveyed condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.

Other prominent Indian figures, including Salman Khurshid and Mehbooba Mufti, also paid homage.

Public funeral ceremonies are scheduled in Tehran and Qom, with burial in Mashhad.

Union minister of state Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday and paid their respects on behalf of the government and the people of India.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

"Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia," Minister of State for External Affairs Margherita posted on X and also shared some photos the ceremony.

Indian Leaders Express Condolences In Tehran

The Bihar Lok Bhawan in a post on X said the governor also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the recent conflict in West Asia.

"Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict. @MEAIndia @atahasnain53," the governor's office posted.

It also shared some photos of the solemn ceremony.

The Embassy of Iran in India also issued a post sharing visuals of Hasnain and Margherita offering their respects in a hall where the ceremony to mourn his death was held.

"The Special Representatives of the Government of the Republic of India, Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Mr. Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the embassy posted along with the video.

In a separate post, the Iranian embassy said, "A delegation of Indian religious leaders paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," and also shared a video carrying the visuals.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral.

Salman Khurshid represents Congress

Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid is representing the Congress party at the funeral ceremony.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at his weekly media briefing was asked who represented India at the ceremony as many persons are attending it.

"As far as the government of India is concerned, we issued a press statement on it that from our side.. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and along with him Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, they are in Tehran today to represent India there (at the burial ceremonies)... for Iran's late Supreme Leader's," he said.

Main funeral procession on July 6

"The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilisational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements," the MEA said in its July 2 statement.

The main funeral procession in the Iranian capital is scheduled for July 6, according to Iran's state-run media.

On July 7, ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom, and the burial in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad is scheduled for July 9.