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Death Threat Against Minister Jayant Chaudhary Sparks Police Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 14:38 IST

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary is under police protection after receiving a death threat, leading to an investigation to uncover the motive and apprehend the suspect.

Key Points

  • Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary received a death threat via phone call, triggering a police investigation.
  • The caller, identified as Mohammad Ismail from Murshidabad, West Bengal, threatened to kill the minister and referenced weapons.
  • The complaint lodged with police included details of threatening messages, location details, and voice notes.
  • Suspicious activity, including alleged surveillance near Chaudhary's residence, was also reported.
  • Police are verifying all angles and have increased security for the minister.

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary allegedly received a death threat from an unknown caller, triggering a review of his security and a police probe based on a complaint lodged in the matter, officials said on Friday.

Police said the caller has been traced to Murshidabad in West Bengal.

 

Chaudhary, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for skill development and entrepreneurship, received the threat call around 11 am on March 18 from an unidentified number, the officials said.

According to the complaint lodged on Chaudhary's behalf at Tughlak Road police station, the caller threatened to kill the minister and referred to weapons such as MP5 guns.

The caller also asked the minister whether he had seen certain documents sent to him and repeatedly threatened him before disconnecting the call, the complaint stated.

The officials said subsequent messages received from the same number showed threatening remarks written on an itinerary of a "tour programme" of the minister. The messages also contained location details and voice notes reiterating the threats.

During further communication, the caller claimed that the information had been "sent from above", raising further concern. All relevant evidence, including call details, messages and screenshots, has been shared with police, the complaint stated.

Investigation into Suspicious Activity

The complaint also mentioned suspicious activity near Chaudhary's residence, including alleged surveillance by unidentified persons.

A white car with tinted windows was seen stationed near Chaudhary's residence for a considerable period of time a few days ago, with its occupants allegedly monitoring movement in the area, it claimed.

Police Efforts to Apprehend Suspect

Police said that according to preliminary investigation, the caller has been identified as Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal. Efforts are being made to apprehend him and ascertain the motive behind the threat.

They said they are verifying all angles, including the reconnaissance activity, and have stepped up security.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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