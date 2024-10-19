News
Union minister Bandi Sanjay detained in Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 19, 2024 23:10 IST
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar was on Saturday detained by the police for staging a dharna in Hyderabad to express solidarity with aspirants of Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 services, who are seeking postponement of the Mains exam.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar protesting with Group 1 Aspirants demanding postponement of the mains exam, in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Kumar, Union minister of state for home, took out a 'Chalo Secretariat' rally after meeting the aspirants at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and others in the city.

Amid sloganeering by aspirants against the Congress government, Sanjay Kumar squatted on the ground in support of the former.

 

The aspirants shared their grievances with the Union minister.

Accompanied by a large number of youth, he took out 'Chalo Secretariat' rally to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and apprise him of their concerns.

Kumar was, however, stopped by police following which he briefly addressed the aspirants standing atop a vehicle.

Sanjay Kumar was bundled into a police vehicle and taken away. But, he later staged a dharna at the Ambedkar statue near the Secretariat.

Noting that the High Court has already given its nod to conduct the exam, state DGP Jitender said the candidates can air their grievance democratically but should not cause inconvenience to public.

"With regard to Public Service Commission Examination, the High Court has already allowed the exams. If anybody has grievance they can democratically do it... should not create problems and inconvenience to the general public...This is my appeal to all," he told reporters.

The aspirants, who held protests for the last several days, voiced their concerns over the schedule of the exam and the impact of certain Government Orders (GOs) on the recruitment process and reservation.

The police on Friday caned the Group 1 aspirants, who held protests here seeking postponement of the Mains exam, scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
