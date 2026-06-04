Police Investigate Unidentified Body Found In Khajuri Khas Drain

Delhi Police have launched an investigation after the body of an unidentified man, aged 45-50, was discovered in a drain in the Khajuri Khas area, prompting forensic examination and further inquiries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a drain near a BSES office in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.

The deceased is believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years.

Police and forensic teams have collected evidence, and the body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations are underway.

The body of an unidentified man was found inside a drain near a BSES office in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Thursday, police said.

The man is believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years. On receiving the information, police and forensics teams arrived at the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, a police officer said.