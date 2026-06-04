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Home  » News » Police Investigate Unidentified Body Found In Khajuri Khas Drain

Police Investigate Unidentified Body Found In Khajuri Khas Drain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 23:01 IST

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Delhi Police have launched an investigation after the body of an unidentified man, aged 45-50, was discovered in a drain in the Khajuri Khas area, prompting forensic examination and further inquiries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a drain near a BSES office in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.
  • The deceased is believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years.
  • Police and forensic teams have collected evidence, and the body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations are underway.

The body of an unidentified man was found inside a drain near a BSES office in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Thursday, police said.

The man is believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years. On receiving the information, police and forensics teams arrived at the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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