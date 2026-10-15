Unidentified Man Beaten To Death With Tile In Gurugram

Gurugram police are investigating the brutal murder of an unidentified man found beaten to death with a tile on a foot-over bridge on Thursday, with a suspect now in custody.

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Key Points An unidentified man was found beaten to death on a foot-over bridge in Gurugram on Thursday.

The victim's body showed multiple severe injuries and was covered in blood.

An interlocking tile, stained with blood, was discovered next to the body.

Police have registered a murder case and taken a suspect into custody for questioning.

An unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death with a tile on a foot-over bridge opposite the Police Lines in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. The victim's body, covered in blood, bore multiple severe injuries, they said.

A police team from Sector 14 Police Station reached the spot after receiving information on Thursday and took custody of the body.

An interlocking tile stained with blood was found lying next to the body.

"Based on the crime scene and preliminary investigation, a murder case has been registered following a complaint filed by the investigating officer. We have taken a suspect into custody and are questioning him," Inspector Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 14 Police Station, said.