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Police Investigate Unidentified Man's Death In East Delhi Parking Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 18:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police are investigating after an unidentified man, approximately 45 years old, was found dead in the parking area of a commercial building in east Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday, with no visible injury marks reported.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An unidentified man, aged around 45, was found dead in a commercial building's parking area in Preet Vihar, east Delhi, on Friday.
  • Police responded to a PCR call reporting an unconscious man in Swasthya Vihar.
  • A parking attendant discovered the man, and ambulance staff declared him dead at the scene.
  • No visible injury marks were found on the body.
  • The body has been moved to Hedgewar Hospital and preserved for identification.

An unidentified man, aged around 45, was found dead in the parking area of a commercial building in east Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday, police said.

A PCR call was received at around 1.13 pm reporting that a man was lying unconscious in the parking area of a commercial building in Swasthya Vihar, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

 

Investigation Underway In Preet Vihar Death

The caller, Aamir Alam, 26, who works as a parking attendant at the building, told police that he spotted the man lying on the ground and called an ambulance.

The ambulance staff examined the man and declared him dead, the police said.

No visible injury marks were found on the body.

The body was taken to Hedgewar Hospital, where it has been preserved for identification.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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