Pune Police Investigate Brutal Murder Near Manjari River

Pune police have launched a murder investigation after the body of an unidentified man, brutally assaulted, was found near the Manjari river, prompting a search for clues and the victim's identity.

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Key Points An unidentified man's body was discovered near the Manjari river in Pune district on Monday.

The victim's legs were tied, and his head was smashed with a 'siporex' block.

Wagholi police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Police are actively working to identify the man, who is in his mid-30s, and are examining CCTV footage.

Construction site labourers have been alerted to report any missing persons.

The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded area near Manjari river in Pune district, following which a murder case was registered, a police official said on Monday.

His legs were tied and head smashed with a 'siporex' block, Wagholi police station senior inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad told PTI.

"A case has been registered against unidentified persons. Efforts are on to identify the man, who is in his mid-30s. CCTV footage from the area is being examined," he said.

Labourers at construction sites have been alerted to check whether anyone has been reported missing, Gaikwad said.