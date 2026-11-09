Pune Police Investigate Brutal Murder Near Manjari River

Pune police have launched a murder investigation after the body of an unidentified man, brutally assaulted, was found near the Manjari river, prompting a search for clues and the victim's identity.
Key Points
- An unidentified man's body was discovered near the Manjari river in Pune district on Monday.
- The victim's legs were tied, and his head was smashed with a 'siporex' block.
- Wagholi police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.
- Police are actively working to identify the man, who is in his mid-30s, and are examining CCTV footage.
- Construction site labourers have been alerted to report any missing persons.
The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded area near Manjari river in Pune district, following which a murder case was registered, a police official said on Monday.
His legs were tied and head smashed with a 'siporex' block, Wagholi police station senior inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad told PTI.
"A case has been registered against unidentified persons. Efforts are on to identify the man, who is in his mid-30s. CCTV footage from the area is being examined," he said.
Labourers at construction sites have been alerted to check whether anyone has been reported missing, Gaikwad said.