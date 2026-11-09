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Pune Police Investigate Brutal Murder Near Manjari River

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 09, 2026 23:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pune police have launched a murder investigation after the body of an unidentified man, brutally assaulted, was found near the Manjari river, prompting a search for clues and the victim's identity.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An unidentified man's body was discovered near the Manjari river in Pune district on Monday.
  • The victim's legs were tied, and his head was smashed with a 'siporex' block.
  • Wagholi police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.
  • Police are actively working to identify the man, who is in his mid-30s, and are examining CCTV footage.
  • Construction site labourers have been alerted to report any missing persons.

The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded area near Manjari river in Pune district, following which a murder case was registered, a police official said on Monday.

His legs were tied and head smashed with a 'siporex' block, Wagholi police station senior inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad told PTI.

 

"A case has been registered against unidentified persons. Efforts are on to identify the man, who is in his mid-30s. CCTV footage from the area is being examined," he said.

Labourers at construction sites have been alerted to check whether anyone has been reported missing, Gaikwad said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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