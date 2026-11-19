An undertrial prisoner's alleged suicide in Lucknow District Jail on Thursday has led to action against four jail staff members, raising concerns about custodial safety and supervision.

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Key Points A 30-year-old undertrial prisoner, Avneesh Jaiswal, allegedly died by suicide in Lucknow District Jail on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2 am in barrack number 83, where Jaiswal was found hanging with a towel.

Four jail staff members, including a barrack in-charge and three head jail warders, are facing action for suspected negligence.

Jaiswal was accused in a murder case and had been lodged in the jail since October 15.

A post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death.

A 30-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself with a towel inside the Lucknow District Jail, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Custodial Death

The incident took place around 2 am in barrack number 83 of Circle 3, where the prisoner, Avneesh Jaiswal alias Dev alias Golu, was lodged. Action has been initiated against four jail staff over the suspected suicide.

A resident of Firozpur Khurd village in Sultanpur district, he was an accused in a murder case and had been lodged in the jail since October 15. The jail doctor examined him and declared him dead at around 3.10 am.

Police reached the spot following information from the jail authorities.

Police said the body was later sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be established after the report is received.

Jail authorities suspended barrack in-charge and jail warder Hari Om, citing prima facie negligence in duty, and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

Departmental action is also being taken against three head jail warders -- Dev Prakash Singh, Uday Narayan and Dipendra Singh, officials said.