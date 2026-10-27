Wife Alleges Murder After Undertrial Prisoner Dies In Hospital

A mysterious death of an undertrial prisoner in West Bengal's Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital has led to serious murder allegations from his wife, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

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Key Points An undertrial prisoner, Basudeb Naskar, died on Tuesday at Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital in West Bengal.

His wife, Sonali Naskar, alleges he was murdered and questions the circumstances of his death, stating he had no illness.

Sonali Naskar claims she found her husband with his hands and legs tied in the hospital and was not formally informed of his death by police.

Basudeb Naskar was arrested on charges of practising medicine by posing as a doctor.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report to determine the exact cause of death.

An undertrial prisoner died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances at Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, with his wife alleging that he was murdered, police said.

The wife also demanded a thorough investigation of her husband's death, a senior officer said.

Investigation Underway

The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Basudeb Naskar, was a resident of Baruipur's Betberia area. He was arrested on charges of practising medicine by posing as a doctor, the officer said.

His wife, Sonali Naskar, alleged that she was informed on Monday that her husband was unwell. When she went to the jail, she was told that he had been shifted to the hospital.

Sonali further alleged that she found her husband lying on a hospital bed with his hands and legs tied.

"When I came to the hospital today, I was told that my husband has passed away," the wife alleged.

"My husband had no illness that would lead to his death. I am shocked that his death was not formally communicated by the police," she alleged, further questioning the circumstances under which he died.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death would be known after the report was received.

"We are waiting for the autopsy report to understand what led to the death of the undertrial prisoner. Next steps would be decided after that," the officer said.