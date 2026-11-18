A protest erupted in Hoshiarpur as family members of an undertrial prisoner, Krishan Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide in Central Jail, demanded a thorough inquiry into discrepancies surrounding his death and alleged false implication in an NDPS case.

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Key Points Family and supporters protested the alleged suicide of undertrial Krishan Kumar in Hoshiarpur Central Jail on Wednesday.

Protesters alleged discrepancies, stating jail authorities initially reported death due to ill health on Tuesday evening, later changing it to suicide.

The family claims Krishan Kumar was falsely implicated in an NDPS case by Garhshankar police and demanded action against the concerned police official.

Protesters blocked roads, eventually calling off their dharna after DSP Parneet Singh assured an investigation into their allegations.

A judicial inquiry will be conducted into the circumstances of the death inside the jail, and allegations against police will be investigated.

Family members and supporters of an undertrial prisoner, who allegedly died by suicide in the Central Jail here, staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging discrepancies in the information provided to the family about his death and demanding action against the police and jail officials.

The deceased was identified as Krishan Kumar, a resident of Bora village in Hoshiarpur district. He was lodged in the jail in connection with an FIR registered under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Garhshankar police station.

Alleged Suicide Sparks Family Outcry

According to Central Jail Superintendent Harcharan Singh Gill, the incident came to light around 6 pm on Tuesday when the jail authorities received information that an inmate had hanged himself with a piece of cloth from the main wall near a ward outside the barrack.

Jail staff, with the assistance of other inmates, immediately brought him down and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gill said an inquiry into the incident was underway and a judicial inquiry would also be conducted. A board had been constituted in this regard, he added.

The protest was led by Rajpreet Kaur, wife of the deceased. The protesters gathered inside the jail premises at around 11.30 am and raised slogans against the jail administration over the death.

Discrepancies In Death Information Alleged

The protesters alleged that Krishan Kumar had been falsely implicated in an NDPS case by officials of Garhshankar police and demanded action against the police official concerned, including his dismissal from service.

They also alleged that the jail authorities had informed the deceased's father over the phone on Tuesday evening that his son had died due to ill health. However, the family came to know on Wednesday that he had allegedly died by suicide, they claimed.

Protest Escalates, Officials Respond

At around noon, the protesters staged a sit-in and blocked both lanes of the road in front of the Central Jail. Around 1 pm, they shifted their protest to Jail Chowk, around 100 metres from the jail, disrupting traffic.

Traffic was diverted through alternative city roads.

At around 4 pm, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Detective) Parneet Singh assured the protesters that their allegations would be investigated and appropriate action taken. Following the assurance, the protesters called off their dharna and traffic was restored.

The DSP said the protesters had alleged that Krishan Kumar was falsely implicated in the case and that an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police had taken money from them.

He said the police had asked the protesters to submit a written complaint and assured them that the ASI would be sent to the police lines pending an inquiry. The allegations would be investigated in a time-bound manner, and action would be taken against anyone found guilty, he added.

Judicial Inquiry Demanded

Regarding the allegations concerning the circumstances of the death inside the jail, Singh said the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the jail authorities and a judicial inquiry would be conducted by a judge. The family could place its concerns before the judicial inquiry, he added.

Former Punjab Minister and senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood also demanded a judicial inquiry into the death.

He alleged, citing the family, that the jail administration had initially informed them that Krishan Kumar was unwell but subsequently stated that he had died by suicide.

He sought a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of the death and strict action against those found responsible.

Sood also raised concerns over the functioning of jails in Punjab, alleging that criminal activities and drug-related activities continued inside prisons.