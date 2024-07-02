News
Rediff.com  » News » Understand the pain of those who lost polls: Modi in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2024 17:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of the country had given his government the chance to serve them for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criteria.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the President's address to the Parliament, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Replying to a two-day debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Modi said people have seen the dedication with which his government had served them for 10 years.

"The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criteria. The people have seen our track record of 10 years," Prime Minister Modi said in the Lok Sabha, amid vociferous protests by opposition members.

 

"The people have seen that we have worked with dedication for the welfare of the poor, fulfilling the mantra of 'public service is God's service'," he said.

The prime minister said he can understand the pain of some, who despite spreading lies and misleading the people, had to face a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

"People have chosen us in this biggest election exercise. I can understand the pain of some people that despite running falsehoods they were comprehensively defeated," he said, amid chants of 'justice for Manipur' by members of the opposition.

Modi said his government managed to pull 25 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This feat proved to be a blessing, he said.

"When we had won in 2014, we had said our slogan was zero tolerance towards corruption. I am proud that the common people, who were reeling under corruption and the country had been hollowed out before 2014, have blessed us for our zero tolerance for corruption," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
