Under fire over MLAs' conduct, CM Vijay calls emergency TVK meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has convened an urgent meeting of TVK legislators in Chennai to tackle mounting political pressure and serious allegations of misconduct against party MLAs, including deputy Speaker M Ravisankar and C Arul Vignesh.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay being presented with his wooden portrait carving in an exhibition hall, made by women's self-help groups at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, November 3, 2026. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

Key Points Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay summoned TVK legislators to Chennai for an emergency meeting on November 11.

The meeting aims to address growing political pressure and scrutiny over the conduct of certain legislators.

Allegations against deputy Speaker M Ravisankar and MLA C Arul Vignesh, including inappropriate messages to a collector, will be discussed.

Opposition parties like DMK and AIADMK have strongly criticised the TVK government, demanding action against erring MLAs.

The TVK leadership is expected to instruct party functionaries and MLAs on maintaining discipline and dignified public behaviour.

Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder C Joseph Vijay summoned his party legislators to Chennai for an emergency consultative meeting, party sources said on Tuesday.

The high-level meeting scheduled to take place at the TVK party headquarters in Panaiyur, in Chennai on Nov 11, will be chaired by CM Vijay.

Party general secretary and minister N Anand and other senior leaders would participate in the meeting that has been called amidst growing political pressure and scrutiny over the conduct of certain legislators, which the leadership fears could undermine the public standing of the six-month-old government.

TVK Leadership Addresses MLA Conduct

According to sources, the TVK leadership is expected to strictly instruct the party functionaries and MLAs regarding maintaining discipline and public behaviour to ensure their conduct remained dignified and that they remain responsive to public grievances without abusing their authority.

The meeting will address allegations against TVK MLA and deputy Speaker M Ravisankar, who is drawing flak from political parties following a controversy involving a local resident (Karthik Kumar) who questioned him about basic civic issues, and also a separate unverified complaint regarding messages sent to a government official by the party MLA. The party is currently conducting an internal inquiry into the matter.

Allegations Against TVK MLAs

Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh denied allegations of sending inappropriate messages to Kallakurichi collector on Whatsapp, saying "I have not done any such thing. They are rumours. It is not true."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin criticised the ruling TVK, saying Tamil Nadu's "law and order is in ICU" and the "administration is in coma."

"There have been 17 murders on a single day. And a TVK MLA is accused of sending obscene text messages to a female district collector. Criminals have no fear under the current government and police have no security either. People's representatives from TVK have no control. In total, the 'part-time' Chief Minister has no responsibility at all," Stalin said on X.

Opposition Slams Ruling TVK

Leader of the Opposition DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin sought to know when Chief Minister Vijay will rein in the erring party MLAs.

"The chief minister, who is in 'sleep mode' without opening his mouth or taking responsibility for any of this, should wake up immediately and take appropriate action," Udhayanidhi Stalin said in a statement.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan slammed MLA Arul Vignesh for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a collector, and claimed that the legislator "went to the collector's house in an inebriated condition and harassed her. This is shocking."

"The collector who ought to protect the people seems to have no security for her from the ruling party MLA. What a shame," he said.

Calls For Accountability And Action

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said in a statement that the TVK leadership appeared to have turned a blind eye to its functionaries engaging in sexual harassment of school girls, and kidnapping their own party members in a car and gang-raping them.

"Bribing contractors, assaulting a person who came to petition the MLA about a public problem, sexual harassment of the district collector are among the heinous acts committed by the TVK MLAs who have been elected to serve the people. I request Chief Minister Vijay to conduct a detailed investigation into the complaint against the MLA for sending obscene text messages to a collector and going to her house and behaving in a disgusting manner, and ensure that he gets the maximum punishment if proved guilty," Dhinakaran said.