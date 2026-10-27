Rajasthan Shocker: Uncle Kills Niece, Injures Grandmother With Axe

A shocking incident in Rajasthan's Didwana district saw a 16-year-old girl allegedly hacked to death by her uncle with an axe following an argument, leaving her grandmother seriously injured.

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Key Points A 16-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by her uncle with an axe in Didwana, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The girl's grandmother was seriously injured while attempting to save her during the attack.

The accused uncle, Omprakash alias Akash, reportedly consumed pesticide in a suicide attempt after the incident.

Both the injured grandmother and the accused uncle are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident in Kalyanpura village.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her uncle following an argument in Rajasthan's Didwana district on Tuesday, while her grandmother was seriously injured trying to save her, police said.

Tragic Family Incident Unfolds

The incident occurred in Kalyanpura village under the Khunkhuna police station area.

Police said the accused, Omprakash alias Akash, visited the house of his cousin Bhooraram, where he had an argument with the latter's daughter, Akshita alias Meenu (16).

Enraged, he allegedly attacked the girl several times with an axe, killing her on the spot.

When the girl's grandmother, Tulchha Devi, intervened, the accused attacked her too, leaving her seriously injured. She is undergoing treatment at Kuchaman district hospital.

Police said the accused fled towards nearby fields after the incident and allegedly consumed pesticide in an attempt to die by suicide.

He was found unconscious and taken to Bangar Government Hospital in Didwana, where he is undergoing treatment under police custody.

Further investigation is underway, police said.