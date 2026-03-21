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Unborn child over 5 months a 'person', eligible for compensation: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 21, 2026 01:10 IST

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In a landmark ruling, the Allahabad High Court has declared that an unborn child of more than five months' gestation is legally a 'person', entitling their family to compensation if they die in an accident, setting a new precedent for foetal rights.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The ruling entitles families to separate compensation if an unborn child dies in an accident.
  • The court overturned a Railway Claims Tribunal order that denied compensation for the death of an unborn child.
  • The court clarified that the Railways Act covers all lives lost in an incident, including unborn children.
  • This decision establishes a precedent for recognising the legal rights of unborn children in accident compensation cases.

The Allahabad high court held on Friday that an unborn child of more than five months' gestation would be treated as a "person" in the eyes of law and its death in an accident would entitle the family to separate compensation.

Justice Prashant Kumar of the court's Lucknow bench delivered the judgment while allowing a first appeal against an order of the Railway Claims Tribunal here that had awarded compensation only for the death of a pregnant woman and denied relief for an unborn child.

 

The case pertains to a tragic incident on September 2, 2018, at the Barabanki railway station where Bhanmati, who was eight to nine months pregnant, fell while attempting to board a train and sustained serious injuries. She later died during treatment and the unborn child also did not survive.

The tribunal had granted a compensation of Rs 8 lakh for the woman's death under provisions related to untoward railway incidents but not recognised the foetus as a separate entity for the relief. The victim's family subsequently approached the high court challenging the decision.

Allowing the appeal, the court held that a foetus beyond a certain stage of development acquires the status of an independent life and that the loss of such a foetus cannot be ignored. It observed that the death of the unborn child must be treated on par with the death of a child for the purpose of compensation.

The court further clarified that under the Railways Act, authorities are liable to compensate victims of accidents and that such liability extends to all lives lost in an incident, including that of an unborn child. It accordingly modified the tribunal's order and directed that separate compensation be awarded for the death of the foetus.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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