Home  » News » Unaware of son's death, blind parents stay with body for 4 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2024 15:45 IST
A visually challenged elderly couple who were found living with the body of their 30-year-old son, unaware that he died four days ago, were rescued from their house in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

Image only for representation.

With a foul smell emanating from the house on Monday, some neighbours informed the police, who reached the place and found the body of a man with the elderly couple lying in a semi-conscious state.

The man was found dead in the house and he is suspected to have died in his sleep about four-five days ago, Nagole Police Station SHO A Surya Nayak said based on preliminary investigation.

 

The visually challenged parents, both aged over 60, did not know that their younger son had died and they tried calling him up for food and water but did not get any response, the official said.

With their feeble voice, it seemed their neighbours also could not hear them, he said.

They were offered food and water by the police.

After getting information from the couple about their elder son, who stays in another locality of Hyderabad, police informed him.

The man's body was shifted to a state-run hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered.

