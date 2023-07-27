News
'Unacceptable!' India sees red over stapled Chinese visas

'Unacceptable!' India sees red over stapled Chinese visas

Source: PTI
July 27, 2023 18:09 IST
India on Thursday described as "unacceptable" China issuing stapled visas to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that it reserves the right to "suitably respond" to such actions.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has already lodged its "strong protest" with the Chinese side on the matter.

 

Bagchi said it has come to the government's notice that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at an international sporting event in China.

"This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," Bagchi said.

He said this at a media briefing when asked whether a number of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas.

"Our long-standing and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports," Bagchi said.

