UN warns Pakistan against 'reconstruction' at Taxila site

UNESCO has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, threatening to delist the ancient Taxila World Heritage site if "unnecessary interventions" at historical locations like Mohra Moradu and Sirkap are not immediately reversed, raising global concerns about cultural heritage preservation.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points UNESCO has warned Pakistan to reverse 'reconstructions' at two historical sites in Taxila.

Failure to comply could lead to Taxila being placed on a 'danger list' or delisted from the World Heritage List.

Concerns include new masonry replacing ancient walls and increased wall heights, affecting authenticity.

Pakistani officials argue the work is conservation, not reconstruction, adhering to international principles.

The dispute highlights the delicate balance between site preservation and necessary maintenance.

The United Nations has asked Pakistan to reverse the 'reconstructions' that 'undermined the integrity' of two historical sites in Taxila, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or these would be placed on the agency's 'danger list', a media report said on Thursday.

UNESCO, the cultural arm of the UN, in a recent meeting told senior government officials that it would not hesitate to 'delist' the historical sites at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap, just like it had 'delisted' a World Heritage Site in Germany, due to the recent 'unnecessary interventions', the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting sources.

The UN agency warned that it would 'delist' Taxila from its World Heritage List if the actions were not reversed.

Concerns Over Authenticity and Integrity

Taxila, located in the Rawalpindi district of Pakistan's Punjab province, is a vast serial site that includes a Mesolithic cave and the archaeological remains of four early settlement sites, Buddhist monasteries, and a mosque and madrassa.

The ruins of the four settlement sites at Taxila reveal the pattern of urban evolution on the Indian subcontinent through more than five centuries, according to the UNESCO website.

In March, a visitor shared information and pictures with Pakistan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in Paris, highlighting reconstruction works by the Punjab archaeology department.

The visitor observed interventions that could 'affect the authenticity and integrity of the property, specifically original walls being replaced with new construction or their height being raised', the report said.

Subsequently, UNESCO cautioned that 'unnecessary interventions' compromised the authenticity and integrity of these sites and could put them at risk of being placed on the 'danger list'.

Evidence of Alterations at Historical Sites

Photos showed that fresh masonry works had replaced some ancient walls, and reconstruction was carried out to increase the height of the walls, the report said.

It was easy to discern between old stones, which are irregular in size, and modern building material, which seems polished and uniform in size, the paper reported.

Last month, a joint technical visit was conducted by UNESCO, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), and the Ministry of National Heritage and Cultural Division to the Taxila Museum.

UNESCO had requested the specific documentation regarding Mohra Moradu and Sirkap about the conservation and restoration works, an official said.

Pakistan's Stance on Conservation Efforts

Punjab archaeology department director General Malik Zaheer Abbas said that characterising the ongoing work at Sirkap and Mohra Moradu as 'reconstruction' was not accurate, the Dawn reported.

"The interventions being undertaken are conservation measures based on internationally accepted conservation principles, with the primary objective of stabilising vulnerable archaeological remains, preventing further deterioration, and preserving the authenticity and integrity of these World Heritage properties," he said.

"At present, there is no question of 'reversing reconstruction' because the works are conservation interventions, not reconstruction," the official added.