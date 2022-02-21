News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UN flags journalist Rana Ayyub's 'judicial harassment', MEA rejects charge

UN flags journalist Rana Ayyub's 'judicial harassment', MEA rejects charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 21, 2022 22:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reacting strongly, India on Monday dubbed as "baseless and unwarranted" the allegations by the United Nation's mission in Geneva of "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub, and asserted that the country upholds the rule of law and no one is above it.

IMAGE: Journalist Rana Ayyub. Photograph: Courtesy, Rana Ayyub on Instagram

India's permanent mission in Geneva, in a tweet, said advancing a "misleading narrative" only "tarnishes" the reputation of the UN mission.

"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed.

 

Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva. A note verbale is a diplomatic communication.

"They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source said.

Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about 'relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online' against journalist Ayyub.

It quoted UN human rights experts to say that the attacks on Ayyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and that the judicial harassment against her brought to an end.

"Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the #Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts," the UN Geneva tweeted.

The UN experts quoted by the UN Geneva are Special Rapporteur (SR) on the right to freedom of opinion and expression and Special Rapporteur (SR) on human rights defenders.

Earlier this month, sources in the Enforcement Directorate said the agency has attached over Rs 1.77 crore worth of bank deposits of Ayyub in connection with a money-laundering probe against her linked to alleged irregularities in charitable funds raised from public donors.

Ayyub rejected the allegations, saying money-laundering charges levelled against her are "preposterous and wholly mala fide".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai police files FIR over abuse of journalist
Mumbai police files FIR over abuse of journalist
Journalist rebuts ED, says did not misuse public funds
Journalist rebuts ED, says did not misuse public funds
Journalist booked for misappropriating Covid funds
Journalist booked for misappropriating Covid funds
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

UP assault case: Rana Ayyub granted anticipatory bail

UP assault case: Rana Ayyub granted anticipatory bail

Rana Ayyub's funds attached in money laundering case

Rana Ayyub's funds attached in money laundering case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances