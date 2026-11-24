In a tragic incident in Ulhasnagar, a man mediating a marital dispute was brutally killed with an axe, leaving his wife critically injured, prompting a police investigation into the fatal attack.

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Key Points A man mediating a dispute between a couple was killed in Ulhasnagar.

Atmaram Pawar was fatally struck with an axe by Vilas Waghe around 8 pm on Sunday.

Atmaram's wife, Kalpana Pawar, was critically injured while attempting to save him.

The incident occurred at a brick kiln in Asodigaon where the individuals worked.

Hill Line Police have registered a murder case against Vilas Waghe.

A man mediating in a dispute between a couple was killed in Ulhasnagar area of the district while his wife suffered serious injuries, police said.

Details Of The Ulhasnagar Incident

Kalpana Atmaram Pawar, her husband Atmaram Pawar, her niece Maya, and Maya's husband Vilas Raju Waghe worked at a brick kiln owned by Bhagwan Dashrath Kathe in Asodigaon, said an official.

A heated argument broke out between Maya and Vilas around 8 pm on Sunday. When Atmaram Pawar tried to intervene, Vilas Waghe allegedly struck him repeatedly on the head and chest with an axe, causing fatal injuries, the official said.

When Kalpana Pawar rushed to save her husband, the accused allegedly attacked her as well, leaving her critically injured.

Hill Line Police registered a murder case against Vilas Waghe. Further probe is on, the official said.