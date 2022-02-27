News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine rejects Russia's offer for talks in Belarus

Ukraine rejects Russia's offer for talks in Belarus

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 27, 2022 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russia is ready to hold talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Belarus even while Ukraine continues to insist on a venue in a country not taking part in military operations against his country, news reports said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Servicemen ride on a Russian Army military armoured vehicle with the letter 'Z' on in the town of Armyansk, Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

"In line with the agreement, the Russian delegation consisting of representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and other agencies, including the presidential administration, has arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainians," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday as quoted by TASS.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address released on his Telegram channel that he is ready for talks with Russia in any other country but Belarus, citing the involvement of Belarus with Russia in the ongoing conflict.

"At the moment, we're saying no to Minsk. Other cities can be a place to meet. Of course, we want peace, we want to meet, we want for the war to end. Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku, we have suggested all that to Russia. And any other city will do... in a country, from whose territory the rockets are not flying. This is the only way that the talks can be honest and can really put an end to the war," Zelenskyy said.

 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had announced on Saturday that Minsk was ready to provide a venue for holding the negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday had recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Russia has been facing immense criticism, especially from the western countries over the recent actions.

A number of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have applied fresh rounds of sanctions on Russia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Ukraine: So What Happens Now?
Ukraine: So What Happens Now?
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?
Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?
Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I
Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I
Ukraine war: Indian students walk 35km in freezing cold
Ukraine war: Indian students walk 35km in freezing cold
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew joins BJP
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew joins BJP
India logs 10,273 new Covid cases, actives cases dip
India logs 10,273 new Covid cases, actives cases dip
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Putin is playing Russian roulette'

'Putin is playing Russian roulette'

Putin Offers Ukraine an Olive Branch

Putin Offers Ukraine an Olive Branch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances