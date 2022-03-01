Ukraine, European envoys condole death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Ukraine on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student during intense shelling in the city of Kharkiv and renewed appeals to world leaders to use their resources against President Vladimir Putin to force him to stop the Russian aggression.

IMAGE: Candles being lit during a candle march of Indian Youth Congress to pay homage to Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian medical student who died due to Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Meanwhile, President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his condolences over the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Karnataka.

Michel said the European countries are wholeheartedly helping evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, asserting that the world must unite in defence of international law.

'I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians,' he said on Twitter.

The EU official said the attacks on Ukraine is aimed to 'destroy multilateralism and cause pain and suffering'.

'The world must unite in defence of international law,' he said.

The United States embassy in New Delhi also said it is deeply saddened by the death of the Indian student.

'Deeply saddened by the death of an Indian student today in Kharkiv, Ukraine. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Indian people,' Charge D'Affaires Patricia A Lacina said.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain also condoled the death of the Indian student and said France is preparing a UN Security Council resolution calling for respect of humanitarian law, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.

'Very saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones. Given the grave humanitarian situation, France is preparing a #UNSC resolution calling for respect of humanitarian law, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access,' he tweeted.

Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha also thanked India for extending humanitarian aid to his country, adding that the first plane carrying the relief materials is expected to land in Poland tonight.

The ambassador also sought to compare the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the 'massacre by Mughals against Rajputs'.

"We are asking all the influential world leaders, among them Modi ji, to use their resources against Putin to stop the attack on Ukraine. Russia must stop the bombings and shellings," he told reporters.

After a meeting in the Ministry of External Affairs, the envoy said he extended 'deepest condolences' over the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar in Kharkiv.

He said the Russian military is now targeting the civilian areas.

Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure 'urgent safe passage' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities in the conflict zones.

Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district of Karnataka, was studying at a medical college in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to India for sending us humanitarian aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today," Polikha said.

On Monday, Polikha said Ukraine is extending all possible help in the evacuation of stranded Indians notwithstanding the 'very difficult' ground situation.

He had said that assurance on their safety can only be given by Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russia is carrying out the aggression.