News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2023 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on Tuesday expressed 'regret' after an image of a female above blast smoke was tweeted by the country's defence ministry triggering outrage with social media users pointing out the resemblance of the image to the depiction of Goddess Kali.

IMAGE: Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. Photograph: ANI Photo

The country's deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova said that Ukraine 'regrets' the defence ministry's depiction of goddess Kali in a 'distorted manner' and that the European country 'respects unique Indian culture and highly appreciates support from India'.

She added the depiction had been removed.

 

'We regret @DefenceU depicting #Hindu goddess #Kali in distorted manner. #Ukraine &its people respect unique #Indian culture and highly appreciate support. The depiction has already been removed. is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect and friendship,' Dzhaparova tweeted.

On April 30, Ukraine's defence ministry tweeted with the caption 'Work of art', and shared a picture of a blast with an improvised picture by Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko.

In the picture, the artist depicted the blast in a unique yet offensive blend of famous American actress Marilyn Monroe in her 'flying skirt' pose with the face and detailing resembling Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kali'.

The tweet triggered a massive backlash, forcing the defence ministry of Defence to delete the Twitter post.

One Twitter user posted, 'Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose. This is not a work of art. Our faith is not a matter of joke. Take it down and apologise @DefenceU.'

Meanwhile, another Twitter user said, 'Hurting sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians is not Okay @DefenceU. This is a blatant display of Hinduphobia by Ukraine's defence ministry. Please remove this.'

Dzhaporava had recently visited India, the first visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year.

During the visit the Ukranian minister held talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
UK think-tank warns of anti-Hindu hate in schools
UK think-tank warns of anti-Hindu hate in schools
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Temple vandalised in Canada, hate attack says police

Temple vandalised in Canada, hate attack says police

'A majority of Hindus do not approve of hate'

'A majority of Hindus do not approve of hate'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances