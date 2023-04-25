News
Rediff.com  » News » U'khand's Mana on Indo-China border now 'India's first village'

U'khand's Mana on Indo-China border now 'India's first village'

Source: PTI
April 25, 2023 16:29 IST
The Border Roads Organisation has put up a signboard at the entrance of Uttarakhand's Mana village on the India-China border reading 'India's first village'.

IMAGE: The BRO put up a signboard which reads calling Uttarakhand's Mana as 'first Indian village'. Photograph: @pushkardhami/Twitter

"Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Tweet.

 

During a visit to the Chamoli village in October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said border villages of the country are its first villages and not the last as they are usually called.

"Our government is always dedicated to the all-round development of the border areas," Dhami said.

Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
India should take a lesson from what China thinks and does
Why the Chinese are so upset about Tawang
Politicians rally behind protesting wrestlers
BJP, Cong keep hijab row out of K'taka poll campaign
Power, utility stocks help Sensex, Nifty end in green
'Now I see who my fake friends are'
