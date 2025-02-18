HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
U'khand UCC: HC questions plea against live-in relationship registration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 18, 2025 18:50 IST

The Uttarakhand high court has questioned a plea challenging the mandatory registration of live-in relationships under the state's Uniform Civil Code and asked how was it an invasion of privacy when couples were "brazenly" living together without marriage.

IMAGE: A view of the Uttarakhand high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Alok Mehra, while hearing a petition challenging the mandatory registration of live-in relationship in the state, asked, "You are living in society, not in a far-off cave in the jungle. From neighbours to the society, your relationship is known and you are living together brazenly, without being married. Then how can the registration of live-in relationship invade your privacy?"

The petitioner had moved court against the provision of the mandatory registration of live-in relationships in Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code or face imprisonment and fine.

 

The petitioner said that they were distressed by the UCC provision as it was an attack on their privacy.

They claimed being an inter-faith couple, it was difficult for them to live in the society and get their relationship registered.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that several live-in relationships had turned into successful marriages and the provision created hindrance to the couples' future and privacy.

Earlier, on the PIL and other petitions filed against UCC, the court directed that the aggrieved by the UCC could approach the high court.

The court would hear the matter along with similar pleas on April 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
