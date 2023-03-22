News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides; close watch on India-Nepal border

U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides; close watch on India-Nepal border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 22, 2023 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday conducted a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates, who are on the run after the Punjab police launched a crackdown against them.

IMAGE: Punjab police releases various pictures of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, requesting people to help them in his arrest, March 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police kept searching for these criminals across the district, city superintendent of police Manoj Katyal said in Rudrapur.

 

Following information from their Punjab counterparts that Singh and his associates were trying to flee the country, the police launched a search operation in Uttarakhand, he said.

Intelligence agencies are also monitoring the situation. A close vigil is being kept on the India-Nepal border so that he does not escape to Nepal through here, the police said.

The police have also put up posters to inform residents that Singh and his aides are wanted in Punjab.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC pulls up Punjab govt as Amritpal Singh still on run
HC pulls up Punjab govt as Amritpal Singh still on run
Who Is Propping Up Amritpal Singh?
Who Is Propping Up Amritpal Singh?
Amritpal was preparing human bombs, stockpiling arms
Amritpal was preparing human bombs, stockpiling arms
Like Sachin, Messi Mobbed In Argentina
Like Sachin, Messi Mobbed In Argentina
'I have no regrets': Djokovic on missing US events
'I have no regrets': Djokovic on missing US events
'In Putin and Russia, Xi sees counterweight to US'
'In Putin and Russia, Xi sees counterweight to US'
SVB crisis: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money
SVB crisis: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Amritpal should not have run away'

'Amritpal should not have run away'

Amritpal Singh: From truck driver to Bhindranwale 2.0

Amritpal Singh: From truck driver to Bhindranwale 2.0

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances