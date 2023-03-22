U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides; close watch on India-Nepal border

The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday conducted a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates, who are on the run after the Punjab police launched a crackdown against them.

IMAGE: Punjab police releases various pictures of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, requesting people to help them in his arrest, March 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police kept searching for these criminals across the district, city superintendent of police Manoj Katyal said in Rudrapur.

Following information from their Punjab counterparts that Singh and his associates were trying to flee the country, the police launched a search operation in Uttarakhand, he said.

Intelligence agencies are also monitoring the situation. A close vigil is being kept on the India-Nepal border so that he does not escape to Nepal through here, the police said.

The police have also put up posters to inform residents that Singh and his aides are wanted in Punjab.