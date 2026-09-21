UK Unveils Specialist Courts To Speed Up Rape Convictions

The UK government is implementing a major reform to its justice system by introducing specialist courts for rape and serious sex offences, aiming to significantly improve conviction rates and provide enhanced support for victims.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Specialist courts for rape and serious sex offences are being rolled out across England and Wales.

The initiative aims to speed up conviction rates and prioritise rape cases with fixed trial dates.

New measures include private entrances, waiting rooms, and facilities for pre-recording evidence for victims.

Court staff will receive trauma-informed training, and a Rape Justice Taskforce will address trial postponements.

The move is part of a broader government pledge to halve violence against women and girls.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday announced the rollout of specialist rape and serious sex offences courts for speedier conviction rates.

Backed by a multimillion-pound injection of funds, every Crown Court in England and Wales will get at least one courtroom especially set up to hear such cases over the next two years to target more perpetrators.

Under the plans, rape cases will also be prioritised, and trials will be given a fixed date as opposed to being placed on floating lists where they can be moved at short notice and delayed by many months.

New Measures For Speedier Justice

"Prosecution rates for rape remain shamefully low, with many victims waiting years for justice," said Burnham.

"This is not good enough. That's why we are making major changes to rebalance the scales of justice and put victims first. This includes rolling out specialist courtrooms for rape and serious sex offences," he said.

The UK PM said that while the new courts will ensure victims get justice sooner, there will also be stepped-up action to prevent such "horrific crimes from happening in the first place".

Enhanced Support For Victims

Changes introduced this week are designed to encourage more victims to come forward, providing them with private entrances and waiting rooms as well as facilities equipped to pre-record evidence and observe sentencing remotely.

"Victims of rape and serious sexual offences have felt they've been left alone facing the criminal justice system for too long. They have been treated as cases to process and not as people to support," said UK Justice Secretary Alex Norris.

"The funding we are announcing today will provide that support that victims deserve - delivering courtrooms that are designed with victim needs in mind and providing specialist training for staff to handle these cases with care.

"Real action to improve our courts. Real action for victims. Real action to deliver the justice they deserve," he said.

Tackling Delays And Withdrawals

According to the Ministry of Justice, rape cases took an average of 424 days last year to complete once they reached the Crown Court - with too many victims withdrawing before their case was heard.

New proposals this week include court staff being given "trauma-informed training" and a trial to give victims of sex offences a "single point of contact to ensure their needs are met during the legal process".

The measures also include a new Rape Justice Taskforce, drawing leaders from across the criminal justice system to tackle the "rising rate of postponed rape trials and confront the myths that cause victims to withdraw from their own cases".

The move builds on the British government's pledge to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

Earlier this month, Burnham announced that by the end of 2027, all police forces in England and Wales will have dedicated rape and sexual offence investigation teams, helping to make sure more criminal cases are prosecuted.