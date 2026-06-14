UK intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in English Channel

This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war in Ukraine that they cannot hide, UK PM Starmer said.

IMAGE: UK Royal Marine Commandos take part in a maritime interdiction operation on the vessel SMYRTOS off the south coast of England, June 14, 2026. Photograph: UK MOD Crown/LPhot Hutchins/Handout via

Key Points The operation, involving Royal Marine Commandos and law enforcement, targeted a vessel suspected of funding Russia's war in Ukraine.

The UK government stated that disrupting the shadow fleet directly impacts Russia's ability to finance its aggression and threatens European security.

The shadow fleet, comprising over 700 vessels, transports 75% of Russia's sanctioned oil, generating a 'war fund' for military operations.

British armed forces intercepted a sanctioned Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel on Sunday morning in the first UK-led operation of its kind.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The military operation, which lasted six hours, was supported with aircraft from the Maritime Air Group's Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat, a Royal Air Force (RAF) P-8 aircraft, as well as HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

"This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war in Ukraine that they cannot hide," said Starmer.

"I want to pay tribute to all those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," he said.

The enforcement action this weekend is said to have taken place in international waters in accordance with domestic and and international law, following an agreement in March that British armed forces and law enforcement officers were able to board shadow fleet vessels.

The SMYRTOS will be provisionally moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England and will be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns.

"Operations like this require skill, professionalism and courage. I pay tribute to our Armed Forces personnel and all those involved," said UK Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis.

"Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin's illegal war," he said.

The MoD said Sunday's operation was conducted in close coordination with the French government and builds on recent support provided by the UK to its allies to interdict shadow fleet vessels. This includes RAF and Royal Navy capabilities supporting US and French operations.

"By disrupting the shadow fleet, we and our international partners are directly bearing down on the resources sustaining Russia's aggression in Ukraine and reducing its capacity to threaten security across Europe and beyond," the ministry stated.

According to the MoD, the shadow fleet of over 700 vessels is responsible for carrying 75 per cent of Russia's sanctioned oil and provides a critical lifeline for the Kremlin. It is credited with generating a "war fund" that supplies missiles and drones targeting "innocent Ukrainian civilians and sustaining Russia's illegal war".

"The UK is a leader in tackling the shadow fleet, having already sanctioned over 500 vessels. And these sanctions are working, Russia's oil and gas revenues fell by 24 per cent year-on-year in 2025," the MoD said.

"Today's action sends a clear message to Russia that the UK will use the full range of legal tools available to enforce those sanctions and protect our security," it added.