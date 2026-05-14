UK health minister quits, may challenger Starmer for PM

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting's resignation has ignited speculation about a potential Labour leadership challenge, intensifying internal divisions within the party and raising questions about Keir Starmer's future.

IMAGE: Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Wes Streeting resigned as UK health secretary, expressing a lack of confidence in Keir Starmer's leadership.

Streeting's resignation is seen as a potential catalyst for a Labour leadership contest.

Angela Rayner has been cleared by tax authorities, positioning her as a potential leadership contender.

Deep divisions within the Labour Party are expected to intensify following Streeting's departure.

The turmoil comes amid concerns about the UK's economic recovery and calls for stability.

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned from the Cabinet on Thursday, declaring that he had lost confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As a frontrunner to replace Starmer at 10 Downing Street, Streeting is expected to launch his bid to be elected Labour leader if he can secure the backing of the party's requisite 81 members of Parliament.

It piles further pressure on Starmer, who has been attempting to quell an internal rebellion over the devastating results for the governing party in last week's local elections.

"It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism," Streeting said in his resignation letter addressed to Starmer.

"It needs to be broad, and it needs to be the best possible field of candidates. I support that approach and I hope you will facilitate it," he said.

'Overseeing a power vacuum'

The former minister accused his boss of lacking any vision and overseeing a power "vacuum" and also went on to highlight his own record of leading the Department for Health and Social Care and state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

Streeting added: "The National Health Service is the embodiment of all that is best about Britain and our values. Thanks to our Labour government, it is on the road to recovery: lots done, but so much more to do.

"These are all good reasons for me to remain in post, but as you know from our conversation earlier this week, having lost confidence in your leadership, I have concluded that it would be dishonourable and unprincipled to do so."

Potential Labour Leadership Contenders

His words are being interpreted as paving the way for a Labour leadership contest, with former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband among his other expected rivals.

While some indications are that this process may not be triggered any time soon, Starmer's future as Labour leader is looking extremely tenuous if the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) gets involved in a formal election process.

Rayner Cleared, Ready to Join Leadership Fray

Meanwhile, Rayner issued a statement earlier to confirm that she had been cleared by the UK tax authorities of any wrongdoing over her financial affairs that had forced her to step down from the Cabinet last year.

"I took reasonable care and acted in good faith, based on the expert advice I received, and HMRC [His Majesty's Revenue and Customs] has accepted this," she said.

This is seen as her declaring her intention to be ready to join the fray, should a Labour leadership election be launched.

Concerns Over Economic Stability

The latest turmoil at the top of the British government comes after a series of junior ministerial resignations, with Starmer staying the course by announcing their replacements. Earlier his ally, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, cautioned her colleagues to refrain from plunging the country into chaos and putting the UK's economic recovery at risk.

"We shouldn't put that at risk by plunging the country into chaos at a time when there is conflict in the world, but also at a time when our plan to grow the economy is starting to bear fruit," she said.

However, the deep divisions within the Labour Party ranks are only expected to escalate further in the coming days and weeks.