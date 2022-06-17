News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UK clears Wikileaks' Founder Julian Assange extradition to US

UK clears Wikileaks' Founder Julian Assange extradition to US

By Aditi Khanna
June 17, 2022 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United Kingdom government on Friday gave the go-ahead for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States to face charges over the alleged leak of classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel gave the requisite ministerial sign-off for the 50-year-old Australian national's extradition order after several stages of court appeals right up to the Supreme Court.

However, a counter appeal by Assange's legal team is expected to restart another round of legal battle.

 

“On 17 June, following consideration by both the magistrates court and High Court, the extradition of Mr. Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr. Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal,” a UK Home Office spokesperson said.

“Under the Extradition Act 2003, the Secretary of State must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made. Extradition requests are only sent to the home secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case,” the spokesperson said.

“In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange. Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health,” the spokesperson added. Assange has denied any wrongdoing all along.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Julian Assange became a worldwide hero
How Julian Assange became a worldwide hero
Meet the man who is giving US sleepless nights
Meet the man who is giving US sleepless nights
Pandering of so-called wilful defaulters is peculiar to India
Pandering of so-called wilful defaulters is peculiar to India
Gandhi, Abdullah lack personality for Prez: Sena
Gandhi, Abdullah lack personality for Prez: Sena
'In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian Parties Are The Big Boys'
'In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian Parties Are The Big Boys'
Prez polls: BJP sets up 14-member 'management team'
Prez polls: BJP sets up 14-member 'management team'
Bihar: Agnipath stir intensifies, dy CM's home attacked
Bihar: Agnipath stir intensifies, dy CM's home attacked
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Assange jailed for 50 weeks for jumping bail in UK

Assange jailed for 50 weeks for jumping bail in UK

Julian Assange marries lawyer fiance in London jail

Julian Assange marries lawyer fiance in London jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances