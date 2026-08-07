UK anti-migrant protests turn violent; protesters bite, spit at police

Four people were arrested and a 68-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a wooden bat, since the protests turned violent on Tuesday night.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters

A UK police force said on Friday that its officers have been tackling serious violence, including being bitten and spat at by protesters, over days of anti-migrant clashes at a town in eastern England.

Key Points Norfolk Constabulary condemned the violence over three nights of disorder at Thetford as protesters targeted properties they believed were housing asylum seekers.

Properties have been damaged in the protests, including windows being smashed and fences broken, as people attempted to break into residential properties.

Asylum seekers were forced to flee some of these accommodations amid the disorder, which entered its third consecutive night on Thursday.

Norfolk Constabulary condemned the violence over three nights of disorder at Thetford as protesters targeted properties they believed were housing asylum seekers.

Four people were arrested and a 68-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a wooden bat, since the protests turned violent on Tuesday night.

"As police intervened, members of the group became physically aggressive towards officers -- two were taken to hospital after a male officer was struck with a rock and a female officer was seriously bitten, breaking the skin. A third officer was also spat at," the Norfolk police said.

Properties have been damaged in the protests, including windows being smashed and fences broken, as people attempted to break into residential properties.

Asylum seekers were forced to flee some of these accommodations amid the disorder, which entered its third consecutive night on Thursday.

"We will always facilitate and support the right to peaceful protest, and we recognise that people may hold strong views and feelings about issues. However, no matter how strongly those views are held, there is no place for violence, intimidation or criminal behaviour," said assistant chief constable Julie Dean, overseeing the response to the disorder for the Norfolk Constabulary.

"Our role is to keep people safe. We have a duty to protect everyone in our communities, maintain public order and prevent harm. We will not stand by and allow violence to take place, whether that is directed towards members of the public, local residents or police officers carrying out their duties.

"Where criminal offences are committed, we will take robust action. Our focus remains on maintaining public safety and ensuring people can go about their lives without fear of violence or disorder," she said. Her officers made arrests for offences including public order, harassment and possession of an offensive weapon, with some still in custody while others have been released on bail.

Extra policing measures were enforced until Friday, which gave officers the power to order anyone committing anti-social behaviour, or likely to do so, to leave the area.

According to Norfolk Police, several asylum seekers had to be escorted from homes as a result of the unrest this week.

"The ugly scenes in Thetford over the past few days have been difficult to watch and are deeply concerning," said Terry Jermy, the Labour member of Parliament for the area.

"People have been pulled from their homes, a place of safety, and forcibly removed, with reports of members of the public breaking into homes, taking property and smashing windows. This would have been utterly terrifying for the people in these properties and also very worrying for neighbouring residents," he said.

The MP for South West Norfolk said many local residents from diverse backgrounds had been in touch with his office over fears for their safety since the anti-migrant protests.

"I do not know the immigration status of the people placed in these properties or their legal status, but I know they are human beings that must be afforded the same rights that we all expect in this country. Whatever our own individual views on immigration -- mob rule and vigilantism is not acceptable," he said.

The MP has previously called on the Home Office to end "secrecy and confusion" around plans to house more asylum seekers in former military barracks, including at RAF Barnham near Thetford.

"I have made clear my strong objections to the use of MOD Barnham to accommodate asylum seekers and have been working hard to stop this proposal... I am concerned that these latest incidents weaken our legitimate concerns about the Home Office's proposals and further divert local police resources away from dealing with other local policing priorities," his statement added on Thursday.

The issue of housing asylum seekers in British taxpayer-funded accommodation is among the biggest factors intensifying the country's political divide over immigration.

The Home Office has condemned the violence and cautioned anyone taking part in criminal activity of the "full force of the law."

"The right to protest is fundamental to our democracy and the concerns of communities are central to our immigration reforms," a spokesperson said.

The government claims the population of asylum seekers in hotels has fallen by 35 per cent in the last year, with associated costs on the decline since Labour took charge in the July 2024 general election.

However, anti-immigration far-right parties such as Reform UK have demanded tougher crackdowns and the Opposition Conservatives are pledging to ban all foreign nationals from accessing the country's social housing sector.