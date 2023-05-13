News
Rediff.com  » News » UDP candidate wins Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya bypoll

UDP candidate wins Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya bypoll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 13, 2023 20:22 IST
United Democratic Party candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah on Saturday won the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya, defeating his National People's Party nominee by over 3,400 votes, an election official said.

IMAGE: UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh. Photograph: ANI Photo/Facebook

The election was held on May 10, as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly polls on February 27.

 

With the win, UDP's strength in the 60-member House increased to 12.

The NPP has 28 MLAs.

"UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh has won by 3,422 votes against Samlin Malngiang of the National Peoples' Party," Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

Synshar polled over 16,600 votes, while Samlin secured more than 13,200 votes, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
