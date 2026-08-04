Udhayanidhi's 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha courts row

Udhyanidhi Stalin, faces severe political backlash and calls for action from the National Commission for Women after making an offensive double meaning remark alluding to well-known Tamil actor Trisha during a protest gathering.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, Udhyanidhi Stalin. Photograph: @Udhaystalin/X

Key Points Udhyanidhi Stalin made an offensive double entendre remark alluding to actor Trisha during a Cauvery dispute protest in Thanjavur, sparking widespread condemnation.

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan condemned the comment as "disgusting" and "unacceptable," accusing the DMK leadership of lowering political discourse.

The TVK has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking formal cognisance, an explanation, an unconditional public apology, and legal action against Udhayanidhi.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the remark "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful" and demanded Udhayanidhi's arrest.

The incident has led to significant social media backlash, with many criticising the DMK leader for his comments.

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, Udhyanidhi Stalin courted controversy on Monday over his offensive remark, alluding to well-known Tamil actor Trisha.

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

Controversial Remark and Immediate Backlash

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha".

Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi, with a smirk on his face, responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.

Reacting to the viral video, TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan condemned the comment as "disgusting" and unacceptable, accusing the DMK leadership of lowering political discourse and resorting to provocation.

"Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the clan," Charan said on X, adding that this was a new low for the politician.

Calls for Action

The ruling party has also written to the National Commission for Women seeking action against Udhayanidhi.

Calling the remarks "deeply troubling," the TVK said the language "normalises the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public spaces," "severely degrades the decorum expected of public figures," and sets "a dangerous precedent" for the treatment of women in public life.

The TVK urged the NCW to take formal cognisance of the speech and rally footage, issue a notice seeking an explanation and an unconditional public apology. It also called for the DMK leader to be booked for public obscenity and outraging the modesty of women.

Widespread Condemnation and Demand for Arrest

Taking to X, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Udhayanidhi's "double-meaning" remark is "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful".

"Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that," wrote the BJP leader.

According to him, Udhayanidhi should be arrested and imprisoned for this comment.

"Arresting and imprisoning Udhayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister than arresting Markandeyan (DMK MLA). Let us see whether courts punish this speech or grant bail," Thirupathy said.

Many on social media also hit out at the DMK leader for his remarks.

With inputs from agencies