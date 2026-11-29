As top Congress leaders prepare to meet DMK chief M K Stalin, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin affirms the party's commitment to safeguarding Tamil Nadu's rights on the crucial delimitation issue, promising a timely and appropriate decision.

IMAGE: DMK president MK Stalin tweets this picture to extend warm wishes to his son, Tamil Nadu LoP and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, on his 50th birthday, in Chennai, November 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stated on Sunday that the party will make the "right decision at the right time" regarding the delimitation issue to protect Tamil Nadu's rights.

Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi are set to meet DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai over the delimitation issue.

The meeting occurs as the INDIA bloc aims to gather support against the BJP-led central government's Constitution amendment bill on delimitation.

The DMK announced its support for the Centre's Delimitation Bill on Saturday, citing that it incorporates the party's twin key demands.

DMK's key demands include no reduction in Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats and maintaining parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census.

With top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi set to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M K Stalin over the delimitation issue in Chennai, senior party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the DMK will take the "right decision at the right time," one that ensures Tamil Nadu's rights are not compromised.

High-Stakes Meeting On Delimitation

Congress president Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, are set to meet Stalin here and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the BJP-led central government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.

The Sunday meeting comes a day after the Dravidian party, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced support to the Centre's Delimitation bill and amidst constant bickering between the former allies over Congress walking out of the alliance to extend support to the ruling TVK post-April polls and be a part of its coalition government.

When reporters sought Udhayanidhi's comments on the arrival of the Congress delegation, the state Leader of Opposition, asked, "Are they coming?"

"Are they coming? Let them come. Are you saying they shouldn't come? I am getting it to know from you," he said, in an apparent jest.

"Let them come and meet," he added.

Udhayanidhi On DMK's Delimitation Stand

Asked if the party would reconsider its support to the BJP-led NDA on the issue, Udhayanidhi said only Stalin will take any decision.

The party chief, senior leaders "aunt Kanimozhi," A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu have given sufficient explanation on DMK backing the bill, he added.

"Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state's rights. We will take the right decision at the right time. As a matter of fact, it was the DMK and our leader who first raised the issue in the country," he said about the party's opposition to the previous delimitation proposal.

"We will at no cost compromise with Tamil Nadu's rights," Udhayanidhi, son of the DMK chief, asserted.

DMK's Rationale For Supporting Bill

Asked about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, yet to respond on the delimitation row, Udhayanidhi said, "Has he spoken, ever?"

Stalin had on Saturday asserted that the DMK decided to support the Delimitation Bill as it incorporates the party's twin key demands and said it was a victory for the party's struggle and a win for all southern states.

Firm no to reduction in 7.18 percent share of seats in the Lok Sabha and demand for maintaining the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states based on 1971 Census are the two demands.

Besides its 22 LS members, the opposition party has 8 Rajya Sabha MPs.