UDF Councillors, Engineer Clash Over School Fitness Certificate

A heated confrontation between UDF councillors and a woman assistant engineer in Kerala's Paipra panchayat has led to police cases being registered, stemming from a dispute over a school's fitness certificate renewal.

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Key Points Cases were registered on Monday following a clash between UDF councillors and a woman assistant engineer in Paipra panchayat.

The dispute arose over the delayed processing of VM Public School's fitness certificate renewal application, which lacked a KSEB No Objection Certificate.

On October 16, councillors confronted the assistant engineer, Sumiya C Y, leading to a confrontation and her seeking medical treatment.

Both Sumiya and councillor Seenath have filed complaints, resulting in cases against UDF councillors and Sumiya.

A video of councillor Abdul Kareem speaking harshly to Sumiya is circulating, though UDF councillors claim it's an incomplete recording.

Cases were registered following a clash between UDF councillors and a woman assistant engineer of the Paipra panchayat near Muvattupuzha over the processing of an application to renew a school's fitness certificate, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Panchayat Clash

The Muvattupuzha police registered a case against UDF councillors Seenath, Abdul Kareem, Jubi and Bismi following a complaint by Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) assistant engineer Sumiya C Y.

Police also registered a case against Sumiya based on a complaint filed by Seenath, they said.

According to police, the authorities of VM Public School at Perumattom submitted an application to the Paipra panchayat seeking renewal of the school's fitness certificate.

However, the application was kept on hold as it did not include a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), police said.

On October 16, the councillors approached Sumiya and sought an explanation for not processing the application.

They demanded that the application either be approved or returned.

The discussion escalated into a confrontation, following which Sumiya sought treatment at Muvattupuzha General Hospital, police said.

Cases have been registered on complaints filed by both sides, and an investigation is underway, they added.

A video recorded by Sumiya has been circulating on social media, showing councillor Abdul Kareem speaking harshly to her.

However, the UDF councillors claimed that only a portion of the entire incident was recorded and circulated on social media.