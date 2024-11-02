News
Uddhav's MP for apologises calling Shaina N C 'imported maal'

Uddhav's MP for apologises calling Shaina N C 'imported maal'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2024 16:54 IST
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's assembly election candidate Shaina N C, a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life, and added that a controversy was created for political reasons ahead of the assembly polls.

"I have always been in the forefront of giving women their due respect. My remarks were distorted and I was deliberately targeted. This hurt me. Still if my comments hurt anybody's sentiments, I regret it and apologise for the same. In my 55 years of public life, I have never insulted women," the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency said.

He asked what action was taken when other political leaders earlier called women leaders as "Jersey cow" and "Surpankha".

"Were women honoured through such comments?...A state minister made derogatory remarks against Supriya Sule. Was any action taken?" he asked.

 

The controversy regarding my remarks was raised for political reasons, he said.

"I had not named anyone. I feel sad that an attempt was made to tarnish my image. The comment was made on October 29 and it was remembered on November 1," Sawant said.

Shaina, who is contesting the November 20 assembly election from the Mumbadevi constituency, on Friday alleged that Sawant referred to her as "imported maal".

"Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years 'maal' shows the mentality of Shiv Sena-UBT," she said.

The Sena leader then lodged a complaint against Sawant, based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

National Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar also sought police and the Election Commission's action in the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

