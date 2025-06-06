Uddhav's big hint amid buzz of Sena UBT-MNS tie-up

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said whatever the people of Maharashtra wish will happen, comments coming amid intense speculation over possibility of an alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by his estranged cousin Raj.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, the former chief minister insisted there was no confusion in the minds of workers of both parties about an alliance, whose urgency has picked up pace ahead of the ensuing civic body polls and poor show by the MNS and Shiv Sena-UBT in the 2024 assembly elections.

"Whatever people of Maharashtra wish will happen," Uddhav Thackeray asserted in response to a question about the possibility of an alliance between the two regional parties.

Uddhav Thackeray, however, parried questions on whether there were any kind of tie-up talks taking place currently between his party and the MNS, a breakaway group of the united Shiv Sena floated by Raj Thackeray in 2006.

However, Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of the former CM, suggested there may have been phone calls between the two cousins who share a cold relationship.

He, however, did not elaborate further.

MNS spokesperson and Mumbai unit president Sandeep Deshpande said the Sena-UBT should first send a formal proposal to Raj Thackeray or at least make a phone call to break the ice and discuss the possibility of a tie-up.

He cited instances of the 2014 assembly polls and 2017 Mumbai civic body elections when the MNS had made an attempt to form an alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

MNS' Thane city president Avinash Jadhav said if Uddhav Thackeray takes one step, "Raj will take 100 steps."

Jadhav argued alliances do not take place in front of cameras and suggested the Sena (UBT) should send a formal proposal for consideration by his party.

The Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore 'trivial issues' and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people) was not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray has insisted he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

On Thursday, MNS leader Amit Thackeray said alliances do not happen by making statements in the media, and asserted that Uddhav and Raj should talk to each other for any possibility of a tie-up.

Prior to that, Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra, then 'we will also take them along'.

Asked about the developments, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted there was nothing to react to the buzz about Uddhav and Raj reuniting politically.

"It is for Raj Thackeray to react to Uddhav Thackeray's comments that what people want will happen. How am I concerned? They will decide whether to have an alliance or not," Fadnavis told reporters during a visit to Gadchiroli in the Vidarbha.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena, declined to respond to a question of the possibility of an alliance between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, but said Mahayuti comprising the BJP and its allies will win local body polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, it was up to Raj and Uddhav Thackeray to take a decision on political alliance between their parties.

"Raj Thackeray heads the MNS and Uddhav Thackeray is the chief of Shiv Sena-UBT. They will decide if the 'railway engine' and 'flaming torch or mashaal (poll symbols of two parties) will have an alliance. It is up to leaders of the two parties to take a call. What is the point in you and me discussing the issue?" Pawar asked.

The Maharashtra Congress, an ally of Uddhav Thackeray, said it will welcome an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS if it is in the state's interest and helps in keeping a 'communal' BJP away.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "There have been talks from both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS that they will join hands to protect Maharashtra's interests and keep a communal BJP away. If the two parties come together for this, we will welcome the move."