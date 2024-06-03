News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav will join Modi govt in 15 days after results, says...

Uddhav will join Modi govt in 15 days after results, says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 03, 2024 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana has claimed Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the Modi government in 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results come out on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the supporters during the INDIA and Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 'Parivartan rally' for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Mumbai on May 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ravi Rana's wife Navneet Rana, the sitting MP from Amravati, contested the Lok Sabha poll from the seat this time on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket.

In 2019, Navneet Rana won the Lok Sabha poll from Amravati as an independent candidate.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati district said he knows the way Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut have been speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

"I can confidently say that 15 days after Modi ji becomes the prime minister again, Uddhav Thackeray will be seen in the Modi government and with Modi ji, because the coming era is of Modi ji and Uddhav Thackeray knows it," Ravi Rana claimed.

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state should keep blood pressure medicines and doctors with them as many of them will fall sick on June 4, the day of vote counting, the Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA said.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

The legislator expressed confidence that his wife Navneet Rana will win the Amravati Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than two lakh votes.

Navneet Rana will become MP again as all sections of the society have voted for her in large numbers, he added.

In Amravati, Navneet Rana was pitted against Congress MLA Balwant Wankhede and Dinesh Bub of the Prahar Janshakti Party.

The Rana couple had taken on the MVA government over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in April 2022 when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sorry, I had asked you to make Modi PM: Uddhav
Sorry, I had asked you to make Modi PM: Uddhav
Uddhav slams Maha speaker on disqualification ruling
Uddhav slams Maha speaker on disqualification ruling
Sharad Pawar, Uddhav fighting for political survival
Sharad Pawar, Uddhav fighting for political survival
Bumrah Jr Wears Daddy's India Cap!
Bumrah Jr Wears Daddy's India Cap!
'The pricing pressure will always be there'
'The pricing pressure will always be there'
Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany
Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to TVM
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to TVM
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Fadnavis told me to groom Aaditya as next CM: Uddhav

Fadnavis told me to groom Aaditya as next CM: Uddhav

Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab...: Uddhav targets Modi

Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab...: Uddhav targets Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances