News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav tests Covid positive, attends Cabinet meeting virtually

Uddhav tests Covid positive, attends Cabinet meeting virtually

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 22, 2022 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said.

Thackeray's antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.

 

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of a political crisis in the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, told reporters that he was supposed to meet the CM, but cannot do so now since the latter has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier in the day, another official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming
Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
India's Russian imports up 3.5 times on oil buys
India's Russian imports up 3.5 times on oil buys
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming

Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming

Endgame for MVA? Raut hints at assembly dissolution

Endgame for MVA? Raut hints at assembly dissolution

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances