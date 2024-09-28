News
Home  » News » Uddhav Sena youth wing sweeps Mumbai varsity senate polls

Uddhav Sena youth wing sweeps Mumbai varsity senate polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 28, 2024 01:12 IST
The Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena, youth wing of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, on Friday won eight of the ten seats in the senate election of the University of Mumbai, and was set to win the remaining two seats, an official said.

IMAGE: A view of the University of Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy MU Online

The results of the two seats were not yet announced as counting was underway, the varsity official added.

 

The much-delayed election for ten seats was held on September 24 following a Bombay high court directive.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad too had fielded ten candidates, while the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena contested one seat.

Nearly 55 percent turnout was recorded in the election held on Tuesday.

The senate is the highest elected decision-making body and watchdog of Mumbai University. It has representatives of teachers, principals and college managements as well as registered graduates, and is empowered to pass the varsity's budget.

There is a ban on students' council polls in Maharashtra. Senate elections of the University of Mumbai are unlike the students' union polls of Delhi University or Jawaharlal Nehru University where those contesting polls have to be students of the respective varsities.

The Bombay high court had last week directed that the senate elections be held on September 24 after staying a state government circular postponing them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
