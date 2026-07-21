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Uddhav Sena moves SC challenging merger of 6 MPs with Shinde Sena

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 21, 2026 14:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Shiv Sena-UBT has moved the Supreme Court to challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's controversial approval of the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, seeking an urgent hearing on this significant political development.

Shiv Sena-UBT MPs join Shinde's Sena

IMAGE: Six Rebel Shiv Sena-UBT MPs join Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on June 22, 2026. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Key Points

  • Shiv Sena-UBT has challenged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval of the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
  • The matter was mentioned before a Supreme Court bench by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat.
  • The plea seeks an urgent hearing, with the Chief Justice indicating it would be considered.
  • Speaker Birla had approved the merger of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs on July 18, ahead of the Monsoon Session.
  • The Shiv Sena-UBT argues that MPs are merging with parties they contested against, calling it a "national phenomenon".

The Shiv Sena-UBT on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Supreme Court To Hear Shiv Sena-UBT Plea

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena-UBT, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Kamat urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing on Wednesday. "We will see," the CJI said.

 

Kamat told the bench that on July 18, the Speaker gave approval to the merger of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

"The Speaker has recognised the merger (of six MPs)," he said, adding that this has become a national phenomenon as MPs are merging with those against whom they had contested and won the elections.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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