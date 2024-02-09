News
Uddhav Sena leader's murder: Police arrest bodyguard of accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 09, 2024 20:58 IST
The Mumbai police on Friday arrested accused Mauris Noronha's bodyguard, whose pistol was allegedly used in the murder of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, under the Arms Act.

IMAGE: Police officials carry out inspection after Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was allegedly shot during a Facebook live in the Dahisar area, in Mumbai, February 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The crime branch of police, which is probing the case, had detained bodyguard Amarendra Mishra for questioning earlier in the day.

 

He was booked under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it, an official said.

Noronha, a local businessman and 'social worker', shot Ghosalkar during Facebook Live in suburban Borivali (West) on Thursday evening and then killed himself.

As per the police, he used a pistol for which Mishra held the licence.

The police have recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learnt that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-UBT.

Noronha, who faced many cases, was earlier arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars.

While there was a tussle between Ghosalkar (40) and Noronha, who had political aspirations, the latter suspected the former had implicated him in the rape case, his wife told the police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
