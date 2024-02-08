News
Uddhav Sena leader's son shot in Mumbai, suspect kills self

Uddhav Sena leader's son shot in Mumbai, suspect kills self

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 08, 2024 21:30 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him in Mumbai on Thursday evening, the police said.

 

IMAGE: The scene of the shootout in Dahisar, Mumbai, February 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI/X

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area of Mumbai’s western suburbs, said an official.

 

Abhishek, himself a former corporator, was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment, he added. 

The body of one Mauris Noronha, accused of shooting Abhishek Ghosalkar, has been brought to hospital. He had allegedly shot Ghosalkar before dying by suicide, and reportedly streamed it all live on Facebook, reports ANI.

Source: PTI
 
